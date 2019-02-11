Back

CAF reinstates Ismaili after ban [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
11th February 2019, 2 PM UTC
We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being playe

We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being played on Wednesday. And it will be without the host country, Niger.



Huge controversy at the CAF Champions League. Almost three weeks after her exclusion by CAF, Ismaily will return to the tournament. The Egyptian club therefore won their appeal, which further disrupts Group C, which will begin the return phase with TP Mazembe’s deadly trip to Club Africain in Tunisia.



Excitement touching roof levels in UEFA Champions League and the clash between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain sets the pace. A Parisian team that will have to do without Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier for the trip to Old Trafford. Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel will have to find solutions

Copyright -Euronews

See also

CAF reinstates Ismaili after ban [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
11th February 2019, 2 PM UTC
We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being playe

We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being played on Wednesday. And it will be without the host country, Niger.



Huge controversy at the CAF Champions League. Almost three weeks after her exclusion by CAF, Ismaily will return to the tournament. The Egyptian club therefore won their appeal, which further disrupts Group C, which will begin the return phase with TP Mazembe’s deadly trip to Club Africain in Tunisia.



Excitement touching roof levels in UEFA Champions League and the clash between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain sets the pace. A Parisian team that will have to do without Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier for the trip to Old Trafford. Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel will have to find solutions

Copyright -Euronews

See also

PSG hands Man United first defeat under Solskjaer

Author: Euronews
12th February 2019, 9 PM UTC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December and United have secured 10 wins in 11 games under his charge.

Manchester United’s interim manager recorded his first defeat after the Red Devils were handed a 2 – 0 result against French giants, Paris Saint Germain, PSG, on Tuesday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December and United have secured 10 wins in 11 games under his charge, their latest victory a 3-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

The Parisians despite playing away from home scored twice in the second half of the Champions League round-of-16 fixture at Old Trafford.

The goals came through Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe, a result that all but secured PSG’s progress into the quarter-finals of the competition. The game was Solskjaer’s first outing in Europe since taking charge.

Solskjaer had said on Monday that the time was perfect for his side to face PSG: “Of course we’re going to play against some top teams the next few games but now it’s just the focus on this one.

“It’s always been like that, you have to think about the next one and that’s been one of the big pluses that the players have been focused on, the next task all the time. We don’t look too far ahead because then you lose your focus, so I’m looking forward to this,” he added before the game.

The French Champions were without Brazilian star Neymar Junior, Edinson Cavani, and Thomas Meunier – all of them are likely to be available for the return leg whiles United will be without Paul Pogba who was sent off late in the game for a second bookable offence.

CAF reinstates Ismaily after ban [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
11th February 2019, 12 PM UTC
We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being playe

We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being played on Wednesday. And it will be without the host country Niger.

Huge controversy at the CAF Champions League. Almost three weeks after her exclusion by CAF, Ismaily will return to the tournament. The Egyptian club therefore won their appeal, which further disrupts Group C, which will begin the return phase with TP Mazembe’s deadly trip to Club Africain in Tunisia.

Excitement touching roof levels in UEFA Champions League and the clash between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain sets the pace. A Parisian team that will have to do without Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier for the trip to Old Trafford. Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel will have to find solutions.

Nantes hold emotional tribute to Sala

Author: Euronews
10th February 2019, 4 PM UTC
Sala, had agreed to join Welsh Premier league club Cardiff for a club-record fee of 15 million pounds or $ 19.63 million dollars from Nantes.

An emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala before a match by Ligue 1 sides Nantes and Nimes on Sunday.

Nantes, where Sala spent four seasons, wore black shirts with the name ‘’ Sala’‘ printed to the back.

Fans also held up the number 9 in memory of the Argentine.

Players and coaching staff members from both sides joined the Nantes fans in applauding and cheering in memory of Sala. He died in a plane crash.

The 28 year old was en route from Nantes in Western France on January 21 to make his debut for Cardiff when the plane he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel.

The wreckage was found on Sunday February 3 following a privately-funded underwater search.

Sala, had agreed to join Welsh Premier league club Cardiff for a club-record fee of 15 million pounds or $ 19.63 million dollars from Nantes.

He and the pilot, David Ibbotson, are believed to have died as the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft crashed into the sea.

Reuters

Football world mourns Argentina's Emiliano Sala

Author: Euronews
9th February 2019, 3 AM UTC
Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared ov

Football players and fans across the world have shared their condolences and paid tribute to Cardiff City’s Argentina-born soccer player Emiliano Sala, whose body was retrieved from the wreckage of a crashed plane in the English Channel on Wednesday.

Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the sea.

Wreckage was found on Sunday following a privately-funded underwater search and a body recovered on Wednesday and taken to southern England.

“The body brought to Portland Port today… has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala,” the police statement said.

“The families of Mr Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Cardiff leads tributes

Cardiff posted the statement on their website under a picture of the player.

“We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts,” the Welsh club said.

Investigations continue

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the death was continuing.

Efforts to recover the aircraft wreckage have so far been unsuccessful due to poor weather conditions.

The plane had been cruising at 5,000 feet (1,525 m) when the pilot requested to descend to a lower altitude on passing Guernsey. It then lost radar contact at 2,300 feet.

Argentine newspaper Clarin last month published a voice message that Sala, who had played in France since 2012 and scored 12 goals for Nantes this season, apparently sent to friends while in the air.

“We’re up in the plane and it seems it’s about to crash,” said the message, which Clarin said was verified by Sala’s father, Horacio Sala.

“If you have not heard anything from me in an hour and a half, I don’t know if they’re going to send someone to find me, because, you know, they’re not going to be able to,” the message said. “Dad. I’m really scared.”

Sala had agreed to join relegation-threatened Cardiff for a club-record fee of 15 million pounds ($19.43 million) from French Ligue 1 club Nantes.

Egypt reassures CAF for AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
6th February 2019, 7 AM UTC
At the end of an inspection of the various facilities in the country a team of CAF experts say Egypt will be “ready” to host the African Cup of Nations 2019 this…

At the end of an inspection of the various facilities in the country a team of CAF experts say
Egypt will be “ready” to host the African Cup of Nations 2019 this summer.

After saving the face of the continent by covering up the mess of Cameroon, initial host of the 2019 edition, Egyptian authorities have been engaged in renovation works across the country.

“The government, the local organizing committee is really, they are really involved in the preparation of this Africa Cup of Nations and we know that it will be ready in time.We have plans for renovations but, in any case Basically, the infrastructure is there, and we have more than we need. “ Nathalie Rabe, Director of communication of the CAF emphasized

CAF launched the first inspection of CAN-2019 facilities on Sunday. The delegation visited several stadiums in Cairo, Suez, Ismailia and Port Said before ending Tuesday with Alexandria.

Another member of the inspection team Samson Adamu, Director of CAF competitions expressed satisfaction.

“Pretty well prepared, they just put the finishing touches instead, we saw more than the number we need for the competition, so we have options and choices, which is a very good thing.”

Security , a major concern for Egypt was also put under the microscope and the inspection team seems to be satisfied this far.

A new period from June 21 to July 19, 2019 and a new format of 24 teams could give Egypt, the most titled team the opportunity to host and win their 8th continental crown.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.