Ethiopian teenager smashes 1,500m world indoor record

Author: Euronews
18th February 2019, 8 AM UTC
It came on the same Birmingham track where Tefera had won the world title last year.

Ethiopian teenager Samuel Tefera outduelled compatriot Yomif Kejelcha to break the world indoor 1,500 metres record in Birmingham on Saturday.



Tefera, 19, clocked three minutes, 31.04 seconds at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting to take down Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj’s 1997 record of 3:31.18.



It came on the same Birmingham track where Tefera had won the world title last year. Tefera kicked past Kejelcha after the bell for the final lap and charged to the finish line. Kejelcha finished second in a personal best of 3:31.58.



Kejelcha, the 21-year-old two-time world indoor 3,000m champion, had come within 0.01 of the world indoor mile record last week in New York. He had announced before Saturday’s race he would be going for the 1,500m record.



Scotland’s Laura Muir became the third-fastest indoor miler of all-time at the same meeting when she broke the British record. The European champion clocked 4:18.75.



The world record is 4:13.31 by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba in 2016.



REUTERS

Copyright -Euronews

Saudi flags Crown Prince - Man United acquisition report 'offside'

Author: Euronews
18th February 2019, 6 AM UTC
Reports that Mohammed Bin Salman intends to buy the club are “completely false”, the minister, Turki al-Shabanah, wrote on social network Twitter.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is not seeking to buy Premier League football club Manchester United, the kingdom’s media minister said on Monday, denying reports and adding that there had only been a meeting with the Saudi wealth fund regarding sponsorship.

Reports that Mohammed Bin Salman intends to buy the club are “completely false”, the minister, Turki al-Shabanah, wrote on social network Twitter.

He was reacting to reports that the crown prince had sought to tempt the Glazer family to cede control of the club.

“Manchester United held a meeting with PIF Saudi to discuss (a) sponsorship opportunity,” Shabanah said, adding that no deal materialised.

On Sunday, the British newspaper, the Sun, said the crown prince was in a £3.8-billion ($4.9-billion) takeover bid for one of football’s most popular clubs.

The paper said a bid was first submitted in October but the fallout from the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s embassy in Istanbul put the “skids” on a potential offer.

REUTERS

Sala's family bids final farewell

Author: Euronews
17th February 2019, 12 PM UTC
28 year old Sala, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team.

A coffin carrying the remains of footballer, Emiliano Sala carried from a vigil site to a hearse by the star’s friends and family on Saturday.

Sala’s coffin was at a vigil inside Sala’s childhood club, San Martin de Progreso, in Santa Fe, Argentina, during the day before being moved to a hearse.

Crowds applauded and some openly wept as the Cardiff player’s coffin was driven through the streets to a private ceremony in Santa Fe city, where Sala’s body is due to be cremated.

Sala,28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team.

His single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel.

Wreckage was found on February 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body recovered on February 6.

The body was taken to southern England where it was positively identified as Sala.

Reuters

Anthony Joshua to defend his titles in New York on June 1

Author: Euronews
14th February 2019, 12 PM UTC
After the fight against Miller, Joshua, in the event of a victory, would logically have to compete for the supremacy of the heavyweights against winner of the Duel between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fur

Anthony Joshua, IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion, will defend his titles on June 1st in the United States.

The Brit, who had 21 victories by KO in 22 fights, will face America’s Jarrell Miller, nicknamed “Big Baby”, in the Madison Square Garden in New York.

This is Joshua’s first professional fight in the United States.

“Wembley means so much to me, it’s a wonderful and fantastic place. I fought in small halls, arenas, and it was an honour and a blessing to do so in the stadiums. But it’s time to change”, Joshua said.

The Nigerian-British boxer also regrets the cancellation of a fight between him and Deontay Wilder, the undefeated WBC world heavyweight champion.

“Deontay Wilder and I are the heavyweight world champions, and we were hoping to have this fight on April 13, but things didn’t go as planned, because of the boxing rules – I’m sure you’re aware of that. So we had to adapt and look for other options and Jarrell Miller arrived”, added.

After the fight against Miller, Joshua, in the event of a victory, would logically have to compete for the supremacy of the heavyweights against winner of the Duel between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

These two contenders are expected to face each other by the end of the first half of 2019.

Reuters

PSG hands Man United first defeat under Solskjaer

Author: Euronews
12th February 2019, 9 PM UTC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December and United have secured 10 wins in 11 games under his charge.

Manchester United’s interim manager recorded his first defeat after the Red Devils were handed a 2 – 0 result against French giants, Paris Saint Germain, PSG, on Tuesday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December and United have secured 10 wins in 11 games under his charge, their latest victory a 3-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

The Parisians despite playing away from home scored twice in the second half of the Champions League round-of-16 fixture at Old Trafford.

The goals came through Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe, a result that all but secured PSG’s progress into the quarter-finals of the competition. The game was Solskjaer’s first outing in Europe since taking charge.

Solskjaer had said on Monday that the time was perfect for his side to face PSG: “Of course we’re going to play against some top teams the next few games but now it’s just the focus on this one.

“It’s always been like that, you have to think about the next one and that’s been one of the big pluses that the players have been focused on, the next task all the time. We don’t look too far ahead because then you lose your focus, so I’m looking forward to this,” he added before the game.

The French Champions were without Brazilian star Neymar Junior, Edinson Cavani, and Thomas Meunier – all of them are likely to be available for the return leg whiles United will be without Paul Pogba who was sent off late in the game for a second bookable offence.

CAF reinstates Ismaili after ban [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
11th February 2019, 12 PM UTC
We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being playe

We now know the representatives of Africa at the next World Cup for under-20s. There will be four of them, the four best in the African Cup of Nations in the category whose semi-finals are being played on Wednesday. And it will be without the host country, Niger.

Huge controversy at the CAF Champions League. Almost three weeks after her exclusion by CAF, Ismaily will return to the tournament. The Egyptian club therefore won their appeal, which further disrupts Group C, which will begin the return phase with TP Mazembe’s deadly trip to Club Africain in Tunisia.

Excitement touching roof levels in UEFA Champions League and the clash between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain sets the pace. A Parisian team that will have to do without Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier for the trip to Old Trafford. Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel will have to find solutions

