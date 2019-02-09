Football world mourns Argentina's Emiliano Sala

Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared ov

Football players and fans across the world have shared their condolences and paid tribute to Cardiff City’s Argentina-born soccer player Emiliano Sala, whose body was retrieved from the wreckage of a crashed plane in the English Channel on Wednesday.

Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the sea.

Wreckage was found on Sunday following a privately-funded underwater search and a body recovered on Wednesday and taken to southern England.

“The body brought to Portland Port today… has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala,” the police statement said.

“The families of Mr Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Cardiff leads tributes

Cardiff posted the statement on their website under a picture of the player.

“We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts,” the Welsh club said.

We join the rest of the footballing world to mourn the passing of Emiliano Sala. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Emiliano and all those at CardiffCityFC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/FCNantes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"> FCNantes #RIPSala ? pic.twitter.com/ifHsxltrkG — ?? Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) 8 février 2019

No words to describe how sad this is. ? Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. ❤?? #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 7, 2019

Rest in peace Emiliano Sala, what a terrible tragedy. My thoughts and prayers go out to your loved ones ??? #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/yO9CSSXiFV — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 8, 2019

This is truly sad news, rest in peace Emiliano Sala ? #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/bDIStJryir — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 8, 2019

What an incredible tragedy. Thoughts are with the loved ones of Emiliano Sala ?? #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/13hCfAWLJb — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 8, 2019

Such a tragedy! My thoughts are with you. #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/1h3QnYJJrV — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 8, 2019

Comfortably the best tribute I've seen for Emiliano Sala. Shows how much work he put into getting to where he was in football and just how happy it made him. Closure at last. #RIPSala pic.twitter.com/ZnQX3VVxcp — Tom Sleeman (@TomSleeman11) February 8, 2019

Investigations continue

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the death was continuing.

Efforts to recover the aircraft wreckage have so far been unsuccessful due to poor weather conditions.

The plane had been cruising at 5,000 feet (1,525 m) when the pilot requested to descend to a lower altitude on passing Guernsey. It then lost radar contact at 2,300 feet.

Argentine newspaper Clarin last month published a voice message that Sala, who had played in France since 2012 and scored 12 goals for Nantes this season, apparently sent to friends while in the air.

“We’re up in the plane and it seems it’s about to crash,” said the message, which Clarin said was verified by Sala’s father, Horacio Sala.

“If you have not heard anything from me in an hour and a half, I don’t know if they’re going to send someone to find me, because, you know, they’re not going to be able to,” the message said. “Dad. I’m really scared.”

Sala had agreed to join relegation-threatened Cardiff for a club-record fee of 15 million pounds ($19.43 million) from French Ligue 1 club Nantes.