Kaepernick reaches deal with NFL - Lawyer

Author: Euronews
18th February 2019, 3 PM UTC
He was unsigned as a free agent through the fall of the season after he opted out of a contract with the San Francisco 49ers

Colin Kaepernick, one of the most visible players to protest against racial injustice during the U.S. national anthem, has resolved grievances with the National Football League.



His attorney, Mark Geragos said via Twitter on Friday that the resolution was subject to a confidentiality agreement and so the team said there would be no further comment by either party.



Kaepernick, 31, filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners in October 2017.



He was unsigned as a free agent through the fall of the season after he opted out of a contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, the former NFL quarterback has been unable to find a team to play for.



Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2013.



Reuters

Copyright -Euronews

AFCON U-20: Mali crowned champions

Author: Euronews
18th February 2019, 5 PM UTC
Mali beats Senegal at the finals of the U- 20 AFCON in Niger to back home her first continental title for the category.

Mali beats Senegal at the finals of the U- 20 AFCON in Niger
to back home her first continental title for the category.

Liverpool, Juventus, Barcelona and Fc Bayern all take center stage as the journey to unseat Real Madrid as Europe’s best continues with the 16th finals of the Uefa Champions League.

Ahead of the 2019 Afcon Yannick Bolasie of the DR Congo seeks play time in Belgian top flight, we shall be getting his reaction at the end of his first game with his new employers.

Saudi flags Crown Prince - Man United acquisition report 'offside'

Author: Euronews
18th February 2019, 6 AM UTC
Reports that Mohammed Bin Salman intends to buy the club are “completely false”, the minister, Turki al-Shabanah, wrote on social network Twitter.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is not seeking to buy Premier League football club Manchester United, the kingdom’s media minister said on Monday, denying reports and adding that there had only been a meeting with the Saudi wealth fund regarding sponsorship.

Reports that Mohammed Bin Salman intends to buy the club are “completely false”, the minister, Turki al-Shabanah, wrote on social network Twitter.

He was reacting to reports that the crown prince had sought to tempt the Glazer family to cede control of the club.

“Manchester United held a meeting with PIF Saudi to discuss (a) sponsorship opportunity,” Shabanah said, adding that no deal materialised.

On Sunday, the British newspaper, the Sun, said the crown prince was in a £3.8-billion ($4.9-billion) takeover bid for one of football’s most popular clubs.

The paper said a bid was first submitted in October but the fallout from the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s embassy in Istanbul put the “skids” on a potential offer.

REUTERS

Ethiopian teenager smashes 1,500m world indoor record

Author: Euronews
18th February 2019, 6 AM UTC
It came on the same Birmingham track where Tefera had won the world title last year.

Ethiopian teenager Samuel Tefera outduelled compatriot Yomif Kejelcha to break the world indoor 1,500 metres record in Birmingham on Saturday.

Tefera, 19, clocked three minutes, 31.04 seconds at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting to take down Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj’s 1997 record of 3:31.18.

It came on the same Birmingham track where Tefera had won the world title last year. Tefera kicked past Kejelcha after the bell for the final lap and charged to the finish line. Kejelcha finished second in a personal best of 3:31.58.

Kejelcha, the 21-year-old two-time world indoor 3,000m champion, had come within 0.01 of the world indoor mile record last week in New York. He had announced before Saturday’s race he would be going for the 1,500m record.

Scotland’s Laura Muir became the third-fastest indoor miler of all-time at the same meeting when she broke the British record. The European champion clocked 4:18.75.

The world record is 4:13.31 by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba in 2016.

REUTERS

Sala's family bids final farewell

Author: Euronews
17th February 2019, 12 PM UTC
28 year old Sala, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team.

A coffin carrying the remains of footballer, Emiliano Sala carried from a vigil site to a hearse by the star’s friends and family on Saturday.

Sala’s coffin was at a vigil inside Sala’s childhood club, San Martin de Progreso, in Santa Fe, Argentina, during the day before being moved to a hearse.

Crowds applauded and some openly wept as the Cardiff player’s coffin was driven through the streets to a private ceremony in Santa Fe city, where Sala’s body is due to be cremated.

Sala,28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team.

His single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel.

Wreckage was found on February 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body recovered on February 6.

The body was taken to southern England where it was positively identified as Sala.

Reuters

Anthony Joshua to defend his titles in New York on June 1

Author: Euronews
14th February 2019, 12 PM UTC
After the fight against Miller, Joshua, in the event of a victory, would logically have to compete for the supremacy of the heavyweights against winner of the Duel between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fur

Anthony Joshua, IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion, will defend his titles on June 1st in the United States.

The Brit, who had 21 victories by KO in 22 fights, will face America’s Jarrell Miller, nicknamed “Big Baby”, in the Madison Square Garden in New York.

This is Joshua’s first professional fight in the United States.

“Wembley means so much to me, it’s a wonderful and fantastic place. I fought in small halls, arenas, and it was an honour and a blessing to do so in the stadiums. But it’s time to change”, Joshua said.

The Nigerian-British boxer also regrets the cancellation of a fight between him and Deontay Wilder, the undefeated WBC world heavyweight champion.

“Deontay Wilder and I are the heavyweight world champions, and we were hoping to have this fight on April 13, but things didn’t go as planned, because of the boxing rules – I’m sure you’re aware of that. So we had to adapt and look for other options and Jarrell Miller arrived”, added.

After the fight against Miller, Joshua, in the event of a victory, would logically have to compete for the supremacy of the heavyweights against winner of the Duel between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

These two contenders are expected to face each other by the end of the first half of 2019.

Reuters

